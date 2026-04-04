IIT graduate flags ‘bare minimum culture’ at MNC: ‘Team culture is draining’

A 2025 graduate from a tier-1 IIT has shared frustrations about a role as a software development engineer (SDE) at a large multinational company, describing a job that looks impressive on paper but offers almost no meaningful development work. The techie now considers upskilling and moving to a startup. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post, the techie explained that excitement to dive into technology was “brutally stabbed” almost immediately.

“Feeling stuck and bored as a junior dev at MnC,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, the techie was initially assigned to a generative AI project, but the work was scrapped before any progress was made.

After discussing it with the manager, the techie was moved to a maintenance-heavy team, only to discover that actual coding and development were minimal, leaving little opportunity for skill growth.

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Growth concerns in MNC role: The post also highlighted team culture as “draining.” Most colleagues are senior staff focused on their own tasks, doing the bare minimum.

This attitude has begun influencing the techie, creating frustration and a sense of stagnation.

“The team culture is draining. It’s mostly super senior folks who don't seem interested in anything beyond their own bubbles,” the techie wrote.

According to the techie, typical days involve reaching the office, checking messages and emails, then passing the time watching reels or YouTube lectures until the end of the day. The role has become monotonous, with little to no engagement in meaningful projects.

Considering the future, the techie has thought about upskilling and joining a startup, but the current job market is highly competitive.

“I’ve also started feeling like the role of a junior dev has fundamentally shifted because of AI. The small tasks that used to be ‘learning opportunities’ for freshers are now being handled by AI in seconds,” the techie adds.

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