'I'm become meme': Elon Musk Says Doge's journey from meme to reality is ‘crazy but cool’

Elon Musk stole the spotlight at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, making a surprise appearance that quickly went viral. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took the stage, alongside Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, wielding a gold-plated chainsaw—gifted to him by Argentina’s President Javier Milei—as a symbol of slashing government spending. Elon Musk joined Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on stage during the second day of CPAC.(X)

Musk engaged in an ongoing exchange with the television host, discussing various topics, including his shift from political neutrality to becoming a strong financial supporter of President Donald Trump, his personal security concerns, and his interest in touring the U.S. gold depository at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Also read: ‘This is urgent, Elon’: Grimes sends SOS to Elon Musk on their child’s ‘medical crisis’

Speaking with TV host Rob Schmitt, Musk further embraced his status as an internet phenomenon. “I am become meme. Yeah. Pretty much. I’m just—I’m living the meme. I’m just like, living the dream. And there’s living the meme, and it’s pretty much what’s happening. I mean, Doge started out as a meme. Think about it. And now, it’s real. Isn’t that crazy? But it’s cool,” he said.

Clips of Musk’s remarks quickly spread across social media, with many praising his humour.

A user wrote, “I love it. My granddaughter calls him The Penguin because of the way he bobs his head.”

Take a look at the video:

Musk, wearing a black “Make America Great Again” hat, addressed a crowd of Republican supporters eager to hear his thoughts on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative focused on reducing bureaucracy.

Schmitt asked Musk what it felt like to be “inside the mind of a genius.” After a brief pause, Musk responded, “My mind is a storm, so ... it’s a storm.”

Also read: Grimes, Ashley St. Clair: ‘Baby mamas’ who are forced to reach out to Elon Musk on X