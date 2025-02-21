Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'I'm become meme': Elon Musk Says Doge's journey from meme to reality is ‘crazy but cool’

BySimran Singh
Feb 21, 2025 10:24 AM IST

Elon Musk discussed his political shift, security concerns, and interest in visiting Fort Knox in a lively exchange with the television host.

Elon Musk stole the spotlight at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, making a surprise appearance that quickly went viral. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took the stage, alongside Newsmax host Rob Schmitt, wielding a gold-plated chainsaw—gifted to him by Argentina’s President Javier Milei—as a symbol of slashing government spending.

Elon Musk joined Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on stage during the second day of CPAC.(X)
Elon Musk joined Newsmax host Rob Schmitt on stage during the second day of CPAC.(X)

Musk engaged in an ongoing exchange with the television host, discussing various topics, including his shift from political neutrality to becoming a strong financial supporter of President Donald Trump, his personal security concerns, and his interest in touring the U.S. gold depository at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

Also read: ‘This is urgent, Elon’: Grimes sends SOS to Elon Musk on their child’s ‘medical crisis’

Speaking with TV host Rob Schmitt, Musk further embraced his status as an internet phenomenon. “I am become meme. Yeah. Pretty much. I’m just—I’m living the meme. I’m just like, living the dream. And there’s living the meme, and it’s pretty much what’s happening. I mean, Doge started out as a meme. Think about it. And now, it’s real. Isn’t that crazy? But it’s cool,” he said.

Clips of Musk’s remarks quickly spread across social media, with many praising his humour.

A user wrote, “I love it. My granddaughter calls him The Penguin because of the way he bobs his head.”

Take a look at the video:

Musk, wearing a black “Make America Great Again” hat, addressed a crowd of Republican supporters eager to hear his thoughts on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative focused on reducing bureaucracy.

Schmitt asked Musk what it felt like to be “inside the mind of a genius.” After a brief pause, Musk responded, “My mind is a storm, so ... it’s a storm.”

Also read: Grimes, Ashley St. Clair: ‘Baby mamas’ who are forced to reach out to Elon Musk on X

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On