‘I’m here for Dhoni’: 82-year-old CSK fan's admiration for MS Dhoni wins hearts. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 08, 2024 09:18 PM IST

The woman expressed her love and admiration for MS Dhoni, leaving the netizens in awe of her unwavering passion for the game.

A heartwarming video featuring an 82-year-old die-hard fan of the legendary Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni, has been making rounds on social media. The woman, who was present at a Chennai Super Kings match, took to Instagram to express her love and admiration for the 42-year-old cricketing sensation, leaving the netizens in awe of her unwavering passion for the game.

The woman at a CSK match.
The woman at a CSK match.

The video shows the woman entering the stadium to watch CSK play live. She even cheers on for Dhoni. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Dear @mahi7781 - This is from an 82-year-old. Your constant fan, your biggest cheerleader. As a busy working woman in my mid-forties, I was often exhausted, tired, and completely drained from managing work, the children, and the entire household.”

She further added, “But my greatest form of self care was to watch Sachin work his wonders on the field, and to meet him was one of the biggest dream I ever had. Fast forward to my mid-seventies and eighties, hearing 'Dhoni finishes off in his style' gave me the same wave of happiness!”

At the end she wrote, "All I could see in him was 'Still water runs deep,' and his post-match speeches only proved that to me time and again. (Also Read: Bengaluru woman's 'family emergency' for RCB IPL match busted, manager catches her on live TV from stadium)

Everything would pause for me every time I laid eyes on him on the screen, so calm and composed, no matter the situation."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared two days ago. Since being shared it has received more than four lakh views and over 62,000 likes. The post also has numerous comments. (Also Read: Friends sitcom over watching IPL match live in the stadium? This woman's choice has cricket fans in splits)

Here's how Instagram users reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I pray for her long life, her smile and enthusiasm is infectious."

A second added, "Aww, the cutest reel I've come across."

"Somebody please give her a whistle," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Immense love and respect."

Many others reacted to the video using heart emojis.

