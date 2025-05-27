‘I’m no expert’: Nikhil Kamath eyes Anant-Radhika while talking about dating. Their sweet reaction

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath drew parallels between dating and trading while speaking at the convocation ceremony of Dhirubhai Ambani International School. The 38-year-old billionaire was invited as chief guest to the ceremony, where Nita Ambani sat onstage and Mukesh Ambani got a front row seat in the audience. Nikhil Kamath at the 2025 convocation ceremony of Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Dhirubhai Ambani International School was founded by Nita Ambani in 2003. Located in Mumbai, it is today counted among the world’s most prestigious schools. During the school’s convocation ceremony, Nikhil Kamath spoke about dropping out of high school, his first job, and how he got introduced to the stock market.

He drew laughter from the audience when he compared trading to dating. Kamath explained that a new relationship has a honeymoon phase in the beginning before things go downhill. If one sticks to it, things sometimes get better. This is also how things work in trading.

Trading and dating

“The relationship with stock markets is much like a relationship in real life,” said Kamath.

“When you start dating someone initially,” he continued - before interrupting to look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and saying “I like that you guys are smiling.”

“I think things are great when you begin, then they get bad. Then if you stay the course, maybe they get better again.

“I’m no expert at this, I think some people in this room are - you guys,” said Kamath, again eyeing Anant and Radhika, who were filmed laughing.

You can watch the moment here.

“You have to stay the course. Whenever you enter the markets you make a lot of money initially. Beginners’ luck really is a thing. When the bad times come, if you are willing to cope with them and keep up with it, I think eventually things start to get better,” said Kamath.

“And you do one thing a million times, you kind of figure out one or two things about that job. I suspect that happened with me.”

Nikhil Kamath started trading at the age of 17, while working evening shifts at a call centre. He says that for the last 21 years, he has “largely had one job - that of a trader, an investor.”

Everything else he does - be it broking or lending or asset management - is secondary to trading. Kamath's interest in trading led to the founding of Zerodha, which has turned him and his brother Nithin into billionaires.