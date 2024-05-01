'In society's definition, I maybe a perfect example of failure': UPSC aspirant on multiple setbacks

Preparing for competitive exams is a challenge in itself. A person prepares and studies for years and spends their entire time covering the syllabus. However, they still might not be able to clear the exam. The same happened with a 26-year-old aspirant who took to Reddit and shared their ordeal. An aspirant shared about their UPSC journey.

The individual detailed how they left their job in 2021 to do something more "meaningful". They then started to prepare for the UPSC exam. However, they failed to clear it.

Later, they joined an NGO and decided to give CAT. But could score 94 percentile. (Also Read: Starting your UPSC journey? 9 pro tips for beginners that will help in your preparation)

"Today, after failing at almost every step of the way, I have realised one thing. Failure is more common than success. And it is so so so damn unfortunate that yet no one teaches us to deal with failure. We have been taught to strive for excellence since the beginning of preschool. My question is, why? When I have kids, I will teach them to be happy! I will teach them that your career is a small, tiny part of your life and not the whole life itself. I will teach them to be happy and become good human beings with or without money! Because I know for sure that their success or failure may be variable throughout life, their happiness will always be constant! I promise them that," wrote the person at the end.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 400 upvotes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Kinda my story. Quit job to appear for UPSC. It couldn't be clear in two attempts. Decided to break the cycle. Finally, I decided to appear for CAT. I prepped for three months and luckily got a good enough score and converted SPJIMR, joining this year. UPSC is a pit of doom where ambition goes to burn itself. I wouldn't wish it on an enemy." (Also Read: UPSC aspirants ‘12 attempts, no selection’ post goes viral, tugs at people’s heartstrings)

A second added, "This post really made me feel better. You will do good in life OP."

"Lol! Almost the same story as mine. However, I quit my job in 2020 and made three attempts. Out of repetitive failures, confusion, indecisiveness and out of panic, to save myself, I gave CAT preparing for two months. I got 93.32 percentile, though I have got IMI D to admit. I am filled with fear to take it up! All my friends have done their MBAs in Tier 1; I feel embarrassed for settling down and in a mindset to save myself. But, I fear I am gonna regret taking this decision later. Metal stability has gone to toss after 3 UPSC attempts seriously! I feel stuck," shared a third.