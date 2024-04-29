Starting your UPSC journey? 9 pro tips for beginners that will help in their preparation

Preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams can be extremely challenging. For those who are just starting their UPSC journey, it's easy to feel overwhelmed with tons of information. It's not only about the syllabus that one needs to cover, but watching various YouTube videos related to UPSC video can create unsaid pressure. So, if you are someone who is just beginning their journey, here we have a few tips that might help you. Here are a few UPSC tips that can help beginners.

These tips were shared on Reddit. In the caption of the post, the user wrote, "Dedicated to newcomers. Someone asked for some tips on UPSC preparation. So here I give some I learnt." (Also Read: IPS officer reunites with ‘UPSC prep flatmate’ who failed to crack exam, shares what he does now)

The Redditor further added these tips:

1. "Don't watch motivational videos. Mental drugs are good for a moment but harmful in the long run.

2. Don't watch IAS/IPS vlogs. Imagine wasting your time watching people doing their job or what they're supposed to do. The same goes for watching the study channels on YouTube by aspirants.

3. Don't watch the life of LBSNAA or what will happen after selection or pay scale on YouTube. First, focus on getting selected.

4. Don't watch many toppers interview for tips on preparation. You'll be confused.

5. Don't collect a lot of study materials. You'll never complete them.

6. Stick to NCERT and the standard book for each subject/paper.

7. Don't read two books on the same topic. Read one book twice.

8. Don't isolate yourself from the world. And don't think you're special by doing so. (I used to do and think so, but I got reset after two fails). You're not designing some secret nuclear fusion bomb but preparing for an exam.

9. Count the number of topics you solidify in one day instead of hours." (Also Read: UPSC aspirants say they study for 18+ hours a day, wake up at 2:40 am. IAS officer says ‘misleading’ vlogs)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments of the post to express their views.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "This is absolutely true. I realised this very late after watching countless videos of toppers' interviews. Now, I also don't feel like watching 12th Fail, even after such peer pressure from non-aspirants. Discipline will take you places. Motivation cannot. Also, the 9th point! Way to go."

A second added, "This post is brilliant, I just want to thank the person who posted. Thank You!"

"The above-mentioned points mentioned by OP are true for cracking any exam," posted a third.