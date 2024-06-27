Ind vs Eng T20 World Cup semi-final: Memes flood X as cricket fans wait for India's fate

T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, IND vs ENG: Indian cricket fans around the world have nervousness and excitement set in their hearts as India is set to play against England in the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2024. The match will take place at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana. As the match is about to begin and India's fate at the T20 World Cup will unfold in a while, numerous individuals have expressed their excitement on various social media platforms. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Semi final, IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma against Jos Buttler for a place in the final.(Getty Images)

While discussing their anticipation for the upcoming match, many individuals opted to infuse humor into their expressions of excitement by creating and sharing memes related to the event. These memes have started to go viral on the platform. (Also Read: With MS Dhoni-like instincts, Rohit Sharma tipped to emulate India great in T20 World Cup semis: ‘Mahi used to…’_

Take a look at some of them here:

Before the match begins a video of fans performing havan for Men in Blue to emerge victorious against England, has surfaced on social media. News agency PTI shared the video and wrote, “VIDEO | Fans offer prayers, perform 'Havan' in UP's Prayagraj ahead of semi-final clash between India and England in T20 World Cup.” (Also Read: India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup Semi final: Rain passes through, cleanup work underway in Guyana)

The video shows a group of men sitting in a hall-like space. They have posters of the Indian cricket team in their hands, which reads “Good luck, Team India”. The group can be seen doing havan for India's victory in the T20 semi-finals. The clip also shows two Indian flags, two bats and a ball in front of the fireplace. A pandit can also be heard doing some sort of pooja. (Also Read: Why Virat Kohli's low scores are more of a worry than relief for England before T20 World Cup semi-final against India)