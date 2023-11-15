Ind vs NZ: X abuzz in excitement ahead of World Cup semi-final

India will be locking horns with New Zealand today, November 15, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the ICC World Cup semi-final match, emotions are running high between people, with a mix of excitement among those eager to witness the epic clash and nervousness lingering in the hearts of others. Some can't seem to shake the memory of India's loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup, fearing a repeat of history. IND vs NZ semi final will begin at 2 pm today. (AP)

As the match is about to begin, check out what people are saying about the showdown between India and New Zealand.

India in World Cup 2023:

Team India has been enjoying a great run in the ongoing World Cup, having won all nine matches they have played so far. The team dominated every opponent and showed flawless form. As India is set to face New Zealand, many fear the repetition of what happened in 2019 when India lost to New Zealand during the World Cup semi-final by just 18 runs.

