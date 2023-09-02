Cricket lovers’ sweet message goes viral amid IND vs Pak Asia cup match

A video of two cricket lovers has turned into a source of joy for many on social media. Shared on X by a journalist from Pakistan, the video shows them holding a placard with a sweet message written on it. IND vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: The image shows a part of the placard from two cricket lovers. (X/@iamqadirkhawaja)

Qadir Khawaja, whose X bio says that he is a sports journalist, shared the video. The clip opens to show a man and a woman holding a placard while looking at the camera with smiles on their faces. The words written on it reads, “We are rivals, not enemies.” Two pictures are also pasted on the placard.

Take a look at this beautiful message by the cricket lovers:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 3,200 likes. People posted appreciative comments on the video.

What did X users say about this video?

“Yes so true. We love every match that happens between India and Pakistan,” posted an X user. “Excitement on peak level,” added another. “Love beyond the border,” joined a third. “Love has no boundaries. Great to see the mutual respect between the nations,” wrote a fourth.