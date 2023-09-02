News / Trending / Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: Netizens laud ground staff for keeping field dry amid rain

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: Netizens laud ground staff for keeping field dry amid rain

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 02, 2023 09:38 PM IST

Netizens are taking to X to share varied posts appreciating the hard work of the ground staff during the ongoing Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

People have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their appreciation for the ground staff who are working tirelessly to keep the ground dry amid rainfall in the ongoing IND vs PAK match. The match is taking place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka. The two teams are facing each other in the Asia Cup 2023.

The image shows the ground staff working amid rain during Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match. (X/@BCCI)
The image shows the ground staff working amid rain during Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match. (X/@BCCI)

People have taken to X not just to share the pictures of the ground staff working hard but have also called them the “real heroes” of the match.

Here are some posts by X users:

“Today's match all credit goes to these ground staff who are literally doing their best to make it happen,” wrote an individual along with this picture:

“It took them less than 10 minutes to take all the covers off and to remove all the water on the covers. Sri Lanka's ground staff have a different standard,” added yet another.

Here is another post by an X user that shows the ground staff working hard to keep the field dry:

“The praise of the groundsman is less, they work so hard to keep the ground clean and to avoid rain, it is a very brave act. Be it any stadium in the world, the groundsmen work so hard to bring a smile on the faces of the people in order to play a match,” wrote an X user. Several others showed their reactions with heart emoticons.

