India vs Pakistan clash: ‘My mai-baaps are giving mixed signals’, says Indian billionaire summing up fans' mood

Amid the intensifying debate over India’s upcoming clash with Pakistan in the Asia Cup, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared his candid thoughts on social media. Taking to X, the RPG Group Chairman wrote, "India vs Pakistan tomorrow. Heart says don’t watch, mind says does it even matter, patriotism says boycott, sanity says cheer your team. Even my mai-baaps are giving mixed signals. What on earth should I do?" Ahead of the Asia Cup clash, Harsh Goenka posted a playful dilemma on X, reflecting the confusion and divided sentiments over India vs Pakistan.

His post has resonated widely, reflecting the uncertainty many Indian fans are experiencing in the wake of heightened political tensions.

Focus on cricket, says assistant coach

Team India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak, however, downplayed the distractions, emphasising that the players remain focused on their game. Speaking to reporters in Dubai on Friday, Kotak said, “Once we are here to play, we are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think there is anything on my mind apart from playing cricket. That is what we are focusing on.”

He further underlined that decisions are aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government. “I think for players and us, once the BCCI says and they are aligned with the government, we are here to prepare and play. It will be a competitive game. India versus Pakistan is always competitive, so we would rather focus on that,” he added.

Boycott calls gain momentum

As the high-voltage contest inches closer, calls for boycotting the match are growing louder. Many fans in India have expressed anger over the decision to play Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, was followed by India’s military action targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

High stakes on and off the field

Both India and Pakistan opened their Asia Cup 2025 campaigns with victories, setting the stage for a much-anticipated Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Beyond the cricket, all eyes will be on how players conduct themselves, whether pleasantries are exchanged, and how the larger political atmosphere spills into the contest.