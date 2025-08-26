Indian boss in foreign company asks employee to log off at 7pm because ‘it’s getting late’

In a world where people often complain about overworking and a lack of work-life balance, an Indian employee’s story of a manager enforcing a 7 PM logout has shocked the internet. In a Reddit post, the employee claimed that the manager not only allows late logins but also encourages workers to prioritise life over work. A Reddit post about an Indian boss asking an employee not to overwork has gone viral. (Pexels)

“Ever had your boss ask you to log off because it’s 7PM?” a Reddit user wrote. The employee added that though the boss is Indian, they work for a foreign company with “a different culture and time zone.”

“I can roll out of my bed at 11 am, log in at 12, chill a bit till 5, and log off. And if for whatever reason there’s a need to stick around past 5 pm, I get asked to log off at 7 pm because ‘It is getting late’,” the employee added while singing praise of the manager.

Social media has a lot to say:

An individual shared, “We need a work culture like this in every company. I have to say something everyday in scrum calls. I can’t say I was free. That’s the worst part.” The OP responded, “You can always just say you were fixing something, refactoring, error handling, adding test cases or some other random thing man. If they feel it's a low priority they will assign you something, which is likely to happen. Else you can do your thing.”

Another added, “Yes, my manager asks me to log off at 6:55, when the log off time is at 6 pm and asks me to login again at 8 pm.” A third remarked, “I strictly discouraged my teams from working beyond 6 or logging in on weekends. I made it clear that overtime or shooting emails on a Sunday won’t earn them brownie points during appraisal.”

A fourth wrote, “Not my boss but a client from the USA once apologised to me for scheduling a call at 1am (even when my shift was 4pm-1am). The host along with the joinees apologised and asked to summarise the call for me so that I can leave in next 5 minutes.”