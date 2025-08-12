Search
Indian ‘college-dropout’ leaves 1.2 crore job to take care of pregnant wife: ‘Everything else comes second’

ByHT Trending Desk
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 07:49 am IST

While most people congratulated the man and appreciated his decision to leave his job, many pointed out that not all can afford to make this decision.

A Reddit post by a man claiming that he left his high-paying job to care for his wife has intrigued many on social media. The man said he had a salary of 1.2 crore while working from home, but decided to quit to be there for his wife during her pregnancy journey.

The post's title reads, “Left my 1 Cr+ job to support my wife during pregnancy.” The husband wrote he had a “1.2Cr salary, WFH, and a nice place in Jayanagar.” Initially, he asked his wife to leave her job after she got pregnant. However, she expressed her desire to continue working.

That’s when the man claimed he decided to take on a more active role and change his career. “Today I'm feeling really blessed that I can actually afford to leave a 1Cr+ job and know I can get back into the market anytime with my connections and experience.”

He concluded the post by mentioning that in life, “showing up at the right place at the right time” matters the most.

He also shared a few words about himself to describe his life. “About me: college dropout, went from 0 to 7Cr+ in 7 years working at startups, mostly building and leading GTM teams.”

A man claimed that he left his high-paying job after his wife got pregnant. (Screengrab (Reddit))
A man claimed that he left his high-paying job after his wife got pregnant. (Screengrab (Reddit))

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Not everyone has the same story... many people can’t afford to lose their jobs. You were lucky, your wife was lucky, happy for you though.” Another added, “Husband goals!!!” The OP replied, “Tbh, my wife’s pretty amazing. I’m the one who hit the jackpot in this marriage. She’s super hardworking and incredibly understanding, and we’ve known each other since school for over 15 years.”

A third expressed, “That's great, someone who prioritises the priorities of life. I think this is the best decision, and to have a balance between life’s actual experience or just experience. Kudos and congratulations in advance.”

A fourth wrote, “Brilliant man! And this gives you space to explore low-stress earning opportunities, which can make you earn while caring for your child.” The OP replied, “Yeah, I’m talking about advisory roles to a few startups founded by folks from my previous companies. The deal is a few hours/week of guidance in exchange for 1% equity plus an hourly fee.”

