Indian couple celebrates 36th wedding anniversary at Wimbledon: Djokovic, iconic strawberries and cream

An Indian couple, devoted fans of Tennis since the early 1970s, have fulfilled their lifelong dream by celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary at the Wimbledon Championships. Not only did they witness the game live, but they also relished iconic strawberries and cream at their dream destination. The official YouTube channel of Wimbledon shared their video, and it has since been winning people’s hearts far and wide. Indian couple enjoying iconic strawberries and cream at Wimbledon. (Wimbledon)

“Indian couple celebrates 36th anniversary at Wimbledon,” reads the caption to the video shared on YouTube.

The video opens to show the man saying, “Have been a tennis fan since early 70s. It’s very emotional for us. It’s very emotional because it’s a dream destination for both of us.”

He describes the feeling of being in the stadium with the crowd as "spine-tingling." He says that he was especially excited to see Novak Djokovic play, adding, “When he came into the Central Court, I was feeling very good.”

The couple has always been fans of Indian tennis players, including Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, and Sania Mirza.

They further said that they decided to come to Wimbledon this year to celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary, and they will cherish the memories for a lifetime.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on July 10. It has since collected a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s what people have said about this video:

“Cute. The simple pleasures of life are the most valued. Nice profile,” said a YouTube user.

Another added, “Great. Happy anniversary.”

“Lovely,” commented a third.