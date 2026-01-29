Indian couple spends ₹15 lakh to take pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia: ‘Money is replaceable, love isn’t’

An Indian couple’s emotional decision to spend nearly ₹15 lakh to bring their pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia has struck a chord on social media. The story surfaced after a video documenting the long and complex journey was shared on Instagram by an account named “Kahaani of Tales”. An Indian couple invested ₹15 lakh and waited six months to bring their pet dog from India to Australia. (Instagram/kahaanioftails)

Why moving a dog was not straightforward The video explains how the couple’s excitement about relocating to Australia quickly turned into anxiety after learning about the country’s strict animal import rules. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “Why spend 15 lakhs on a dog? Get new one. We got an opportunity to move from India to Australia. We were all excited until. Australia does not allow direct import of dogs from India. Dogs from India must stay 6 months days in a rabies free country. That’s 14 to 16 lakh just to bring him from India to Australia, and 6 month in another country.”

Despite repeated advice from people suggesting they simply adopt another dog, the couple remained firm. “Money is replaceable, but love for him isn’t,” the text adds, before detailing how their dog Sky travelled from India to Dubai and stayed in a boarding facility while they waited out the mandatory period.

Six months of waiting and worry The video caption expands on the emotional toll of the process. “We were preparing to move from Hyderabad to Australia when we first learned about the rules. Dogs can’t be taken directly from India to Australia. They have to stay in a rabies free country for six months,” it reads. The couple shared how they spent the first month in Dubai with Sky so he could adjust, calling the eventual separation “one of the hardest things we’ve ever done”.

They described daily phone calls, video calls, constant updates, and months filled with worry. “Six months felt like forever. And then, finally, it was time. Sky came to us in Australia. All the waiting, the stress, the fear, and the sacrifices suddenly felt worth it,” the caption said, ending with a powerful line. “Sky isn’t just a dog. He is our child, and we would do it all over again for him.”

Take a look here at the clip: