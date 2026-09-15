Indian man compares ₹10 crore Mumbai flats with sprawling Poland house: ‘You can build it for ₹15-17 crore’

Sky-high property prices in Mumbai often leave homebuyers debating how much space their money can actually get them. Adding to that conversation, an Indian man living in Poland has shared a glimpse of a sprawling house there while comparing its estimated construction cost with the price of relatively small apartments in Mumbai. An Indian man in Poland gave a tour of a sprawling home while comparing property prices with Mumbai. (Instagram/bhaihainri)

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The man, identified as Deepanshu Lakhwan, shared the video on Instagram, saying that while apartments in parts of Mumbai can cost around ₹10 crore, a much larger property could be built in Poland for roughly ₹15 crore to ₹17 crore.

‘You can build it’ "Bro, I have seen that in many places in Mumbai, you get small apartments for 10 crore rupees each. But today in Poland, I am going to show you what kind of house you can build for 15 to 17 crore rupees. You can't buy it, you can build it. This is the house. This is one of my favorite places where I occasionally keep visiting on weekends. This is for the woodwork. And this is the garden in the back. Look at this, look at this. Imagine you’ve come with your family to travel, and this is the place you're staying at. It took them 20 years to build this place. Check this out. Now let me take you inside. Everything in this house is absolutely amazing. Hey, that's June, the final boss here," Lakhwan says in the clip.

As he walks through the property, the video shows extensive wooden interiors, spacious rooms and a garden surrounding the house.

"And this is a photograph... 1920s. In this entire house, wood that is over 100 years old has been used. This was the room where we were staying in. Amazing. Everything in this room is at least 50 to 100 years old," he adds.

Watch the clip here: