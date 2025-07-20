Indian man contrasts Singapore’s order with India’s chaos: ‘Here, everything is negotiable’

A Reddit post by an Indian man reflecting on the stark contrast between public behaviour in Singapore and India has stirred a online discussion. A Reddit post comparing India’s negotiable rules to Singapore’s order sparked debate.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The user, who recently visited Singapore, expressed astonishment over the city-state’s smooth functioning. “It’s honestly wild how everything just… works. Trains on time. Roads clean. Public behaviour largely disciplined. No honking symphony every 5 seconds,” he wrote. What struck him most was the near invisibility of police officers not due to lax enforcement, but because “people actually follow rules.”

In his post titled "Why do Indian cities feel like they’re barely held together, while others feel like clockwork?", the traveller lamented the contrasting chaos of Indian urban life. “Back in India, it’s the opposite. Constant noise, people jumping signals, overflowing trash, chaos at every junction — and no one bats an eye,” he observed.

He went on to highlight how enforcement in India is often met with resistance, quoting a common reaction: “Sir, chhod do na, thoda adjust karo.”

He remarked, “In India, everything is negotiable — penalties can be bargained, and rules can be bent. While that kind of flexibility may appear democratic, it might also be the very reason we remain stuck.”

The user questioned whether the issue lies not in India’s level of development, but in its societal response to order, structure, and accountability.

Internet reacts

The thought-provoking post has garnered attention on Reddit, with several users chiming in. One commented, “Singapore is a small city country way easier to govern than India with so many states and so much diversity we are holding ourselves very good”

Another added, “It’s not about the money. We have plenty of well-funded cities. It’s about attitude.”

A user noted, “We celebrate jugaad, but maybe we’ve over-romanticised breaking the system.”

One said, “The idea of non-negotiable governance feels alien here. We’re too used to bending things.”

Another remarked, “It’s frustrating. You try to follow the rules here and you get mocked for it.”

One wrote, “We can’t copy-paste Singapore’s model. We need context-driven reforms.”