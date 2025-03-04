Indian man from ‘small town’ earning 82,000 per month says it’s ‘not sufficient enough to run a family’

An Indian man’s post about needing a second job despite having a salary of ₹82,000 has sparked a discussion on Reddit about how much one should earn to live a comfortable life in a small town. It has also prompted a few to share their advice and suggestions for the man on how to land a second job. In a Reddit post, an Indian man said that most of his salary goes towards the repayment of his home loan (representative image). (Unsplash/Markus Winkler)

“I need a second job, Urgent!!!" the Reddit user wrote. In the following lines, he explained his ordeal. “So I work in a 9-6 job and earn 82000/- rupees per month, however my income is not sufficient enough to run a family as I have a large chunk of Home Loan to pay. I am looking for ideas via which I can generate some extra income,” he added.

He then expressed that he is good at “public speaking, customer service, designing via Canva and PowerPoint,” adding that he is looking for a job that can help him earn ₹15,000 - ₹20,000 a month.

While replying to queries by Reddit users, the man added that he pays about ₹36,000 towards repayment of his home loan of ₹46 lakh. “I live in a small town that offers a very limited amount of jobs and I can't relocate due to family constraints,” he continued.

Take a look at the post here:

How did social media react?

From expressing their disbelief to sympathizing with the man to offering advice, people posted varied reactions to the post.

An individual posted, “Upskill and switch jobs. That's it.” Another added, “Start some YouTube channel. Or you can also freelance. Some get paid really well.” A third wondered, “ ₹82,000 is less for you?”

A fourth expressed, “More than a second job, you need more of a side hustle that generates some extra income as your current schedule might now allow a second job. There are ways to generate online income, which is not a get-rich-quick scheme but requires effort. I am also working on some internet businesses that are generating extra money. We can connect if you want to.”

A fifth wrote, “I was actually contemplating on it, but you can try this if it works. You can be a guest lecturer at nearby local MBA colleges. As you mentioned, you are good at public speaking, literature, and history, and you try to develop a curiosity about the evolution of strategy from wars to businesses. This concept will be intriguing to a lot of young students, and colleges need some good guest faculty to teach their students on these topics, as the academic curriculum for the same topic would be very boring.”