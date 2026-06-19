Indian man in Finland says colleague switched off work phone for month-long holiday: ‘People respect no’

An Indian man working in Finland has sparked a conversation on work life boundaries after sharing how seriously employees in the country treat their holidays.

An Indian man working in Finland compared holiday boundaries abroad with India’s always available work culture. (Instagram/sharedtales_journal)

(Also read: Family decides to leave 'one of the safest countries in the world' Finland to relocate to Mumbai)

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The man, who goes by the username @sharedtales_journal on Instagram, posted a video describing an incident from his office that made him reflect on the difference between work culture in Finland and India.

Work boundaries in Finland

In the video, he said, "After working in Finland for 2 years it's one thing how serious people here are about vacations. For example, in our office today, after a meeting, an employee mentioned that she would be on leave for the next month, and her phone, her work phone and work laptop, would only be available until 2:59 PM today. After that, past 3:00 PM, she will not be available; she will be reachable again in exactly one month."

(Also read: This is the happiest country in the world in 2026, topping the list for 9th year in a row; here’s where India stands)

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the incident showed how clearly professional boundaries are respected in Finland. "This just goes to show how well-defined the boundaries regarding work are here. People say 'no,' and people respect that. Whether it is the boss or your colleagues, this is respected. However, in its place, I feel that in India, we perhaps haven't found that kind of work culture yet. Boundaries aren't set here, and whether it is 9:00 AM or 9:00 PM, we are always ready to work, which I feel is absolutely not right." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the incident showed how clearly professional boundaries are respected in Finland. "This just goes to show how well-defined the boundaries regarding work are here. People say 'no,' and people respect that. Whether it is the boss or your colleagues, this is respected. However, in its place, I feel that in India, we perhaps haven't found that kind of work culture yet. Boundaries aren't set here, and whether it is 9:00 AM or 9:00 PM, we are always ready to work, which I feel is absolutely not right." {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with the caption, "Can we be limit ourselfs?"

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The video has received limited reactions, but it struck a chord with several users who compared workplace culture in India with that in countries abroad.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This work culture in India exists not because of the laws the country has, but because of the insecurity employees feel. Many employees constantly worry that if they do not perform well, they can be replaced easily. This fear pushes them to work overtime, stay available after office hours and even work on weekends. In many countries abroad, employees know that they cannot be replaced so easily. That sense of security helps create a healthier work culture, and the laws are also shaped around that culture."

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(Also read: ‘Zero human interaction’: Indian woman shows how Finland airport runs on self service)

Another user shared a personal experience and said, "I applied for sick leave, and after that I received a call from the CEO saying, “Please resign. We will cash out your leaves.”"

A third user agreed with the man’s observation and wrote, "Yes i agree with you." Another added, "I wish such a healthy work culture existed in India as well."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)