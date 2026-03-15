Indian man in France shares ‘surprising’ office culture where employees head to gym during lunch hours

An Indian man working in France has sparked conversation online after sharing a glimpse of office culture that, he says, might surprise many back home. An Indian man described French office culture where employees hit the gym during lunch hours. (Instagram/rohitineurope)

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In a video posted on Instagram, the man, identified as Rohit, talks about how employees in France often use their lunch breaks to head to the gym, even on busy workdays.

Explaining the difference, he says, “Let me tell you one of the office culture things in France that may shock people in India. Many people here go to the gym during lunch hours. After meetings, they head straight for a workout. In India, if you get up at 12 and say you are going to the gym, people might think you are on your notice period. It is simple. People here prioritise health.”

Cleanliness and discipline stand out In the same video, Rohit also highlights another aspect that stood out to him, the hygiene standards maintained in French gyms. According to him, people are mindful of shared spaces and make it a habit to clean equipment after use.

In the caption of his post, he elaborated on this experience, writing that gym culture in France is deeply integrated into daily routines. He noted that people consistently wipe down equipment so the next person can use it comfortably. Drawing a comparison with India, he added that while he has visited several gyms back home, such consistent cleaning practices were not always common, although he acknowledged that things may be improving.

Watch the clip here: