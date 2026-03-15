Indian man in France shares ‘surprising’ office culture where employees head to gym during lunch hours
An Indian man in France shared how colleagues went to the gym during lunch hours.
An Indian man working in France has sparked conversation online after sharing a glimpse of office culture that, he says, might surprise many back home.
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In a video posted on Instagram, the man, identified as Rohit, talks about how employees in France often use their lunch breaks to head to the gym, even on busy workdays.
Explaining the difference, he says, “Let me tell you one of the office culture things in France that may shock people in India. Many people here go to the gym during lunch hours. After meetings, they head straight for a workout. In India, if you get up at 12 and say you are going to the gym, people might think you are on your notice period. It is simple. People here prioritise health.”
Cleanliness and discipline stand out
In the same video, Rohit also highlights another aspect that stood out to him, the hygiene standards maintained in French gyms. According to him, people are mindful of shared spaces and make it a habit to clean equipment after use.
In the caption of his post, he elaborated on this experience, writing that gym culture in France is deeply integrated into daily routines. He noted that people consistently wipe down equipment so the next person can use it comfortably. Drawing a comparison with India, he added that while he has visited several gyms back home, such consistent cleaning practices were not always common, although he acknowledged that things may be improving.
Watch the clip here:
Social media reactions pour in
The video has attracted several reactions online, with users sharing their own experiences and perspectives on workplace fitness culture.
(Also read: Street food to hospitality: Foreign woman lists 5 things India does better than France)
One user wrote, “I do the same, just in India. Have been lucky.” Another commented, “My Indian office had a gym, but using it during work hours was unthinkable.” A third user shared, “I was also shocked the first time when I saw my supervisor go for a run before lunch.”
Others pointed out that similar practices exist beyond France. “Same in Ireland,” one person noted, while another added, “Wow, I really like this kind of office culture.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More