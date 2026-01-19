Indian man reflects on how the US changed his life: ‘I love India but…’

An Indian-origin investor based in the United States has shared a reflective post praising the opportunities the country offers, while reaffirming his love for India. Venu wrote that living in the US had completely changed the course of his life. (Representational image/Unsplash)

In a post shared on X, Venu, who describes himself as a US-based research-driven investor and swing trader, said he remains deeply grateful for the chance to build a life in America. Calling his move a “one-time opportunity,” Venu wrote that living in the US had completely changed the course of his life.

“I love India and always will, but coming here altered my trajectory in ways I couldn’t have imagined,” he wrote. He further praised America, saying, “This country rewards effort, discipline, and consistency. If you’re willing to work, take risks, and stay patient, you actually have a real shot at changing your outcome.”

Venu also pushed back against what he described as casual criticism of the US by people who may not have experienced life elsewhere. “A lot of people criticize the U.S. without ever experiencing life elsewhere. Once you live on the other side of the world, you understand how rare this level of opportunity really is,” he said.

Venu concluded by calling being born in the US “an unreal advantage” and said he would always remain grateful for the chance to build a life there.