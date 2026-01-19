Indian man reflects on how the US changed his life: ‘I love India but…’
An Indian-origin investor based in the United States has shared a reflective post praising the opportunities the country offers, while reaffirming his love for India.
In a post shared on X, Venu, who describes himself as a US-based research-driven investor and swing trader, said he remains deeply grateful for the chance to build a life in America. Calling his move a “one-time opportunity,” Venu wrote that living in the US had completely changed the course of his life.
“I love India and always will, but coming here altered my trajectory in ways I couldn’t have imagined,” he wrote. He further praised America, saying, “This country rewards effort, discipline, and consistency. If you’re willing to work, take risks, and stay patient, you actually have a real shot at changing your outcome.”
Venu also pushed back against what he described as casual criticism of the US by people who may not have experienced life elsewhere. “A lot of people criticize the U.S. without ever experiencing life elsewhere. Once you live on the other side of the world, you understand how rare this level of opportunity really is,” he said.
Venu concluded by calling being born in the US “an unreal advantage” and said he would always remain grateful for the chance to build a life there.
How did social media react?
The post quickly drew supportive reactions from several users, many of whom echoed his sentiments.
One user wrote, “I'd like this 1000x if I could. Gratitude is among the most powerful of mental+emotional states to hold. I'm happy for your successes, and wish you more of them in the future.”
“Couldn't agree more... I'm a natural citizen of the United States, originally from Lebanon. God bless America!” commented another.
“I totally agree! This is most beautiful country where everyone gets a chance . We are beyond blessed to live here. So sad to see what is happening now to this country and what people take for granted,” wrote a third user.
“This country is built for people to succeed and throws so many opportunities. I am blown away by the kind of exposure kids get in school - you just need to grab them and not expect to be spoon fed or crib. Founding fathers were such visionaries! Great minds,” wrote another.
“With all the anger out there I am glad to see someone appreciate their situation and opportunity! Well done,” said one user.