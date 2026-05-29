Indian man returns to India after a decade in the West, asks why it is seen as ‘shameful’

An Indian man who returned to India after spending nearly a decade in the West has sparked a discussion online after sharing how people around him treated his decision as a personal setback rather than a choice. An Indian man shared how relatives treated his return to India as a setback after a decade in the West. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: 'No work calls after 6 pm': Indian man in Ireland shares why many Indians don't return after moving abroad)

Taking to Reddit, the man shared his experience in a post titled, “Why is returning to India seen as a shameful event?”

Man says people reacted with sympathy In his post, the man wrote, “Returned after spending a decade in the West. Applied for some jobs, didn't get a favourable job, genuinely thought the India offer was better. Went back. Back in my hometown, uncles and aunties were stopping me and expressing sympathy, saying, "It doesn't work out for everyone" and "It happens". Received a call from my cousin, who has a Canada PR and whom I've not talked to in 5 years, saying she was sorry that things didn't work out and it is getting more common nowadays. Never asked for her opinion. At my workplace, people were whispering, 'XYZ has an OCI,' and everyone seemed to be giving them special attention.Why's this such a big deal? People start a conversation saying, "I had 2-3 job offers in Europe, US, etc., but still wanted to come back." Why does that matter?”

The post highlighted the man’s frustration with the way returning to India is often viewed through the lens of failure. He questioned why people feel the need to justify their decision by mentioning foreign job offers or international opportunities.

Take a look here at the post: