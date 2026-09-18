Indian man shares 2-month Bali experience: ‘Life had been put on pause’

An Indian man’s account of spending two months in Bali has caught attention online, especially his month-long beachside routine. His days included morning walks, yoga, massages, gym sessions, meals by the sea and gelato.

Indian man shares glimpse of his Bali lifestyle. (Representational image generated using AI)

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X user Saran Shanmugam recently shared details of the trip, describing a lifestyle that felt less like a holiday and more like putting everyday life on pause.

Man shares Bali beachside routine

The post was shared by X user Saran Shanmugam. The caption reads, “Years ago, I spent two months travelling around Bali. One month exploring villages across the island and another month doing absolutely nothing but living by the beach.”

He then listed his daily routine during the month he stayed by the beach.

His day began with a 45-minute morning walk on the beach, followed by group yoga, where participants only had to tip the yoga master. Breakfast was mostly healthy, followed by a $7 massage and a scooter ride around town.

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Lunch was by the beach, followed by a one-hour gym workout and healthy snacks. He then had another massage before enjoying a couple of drinks by the beach and having dinner.

The day ended with a night walk and a gelato. He described sitting on the steps outside the shops, slowly eating it while watching people go by before returning to the hotel.

“Repeat. Every. Single. Day. Honestly, it was hard to call that a vacation. It felt like life had been put on pause,” he wrote.

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Shanmugam also said the two-month trip included a month spent exploring villages across Bali, followed by the month of staying in one place and following the same routine.

Take a look:

Internet reacts

The post prompted several users to comment on the lifestyle described by Shanmugam, with some asking how they could manage such a long trip.

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“How did you manage to find two months? I went there for nine days a few months ago and the experience was amazing. Great food and friendly people,” one user wrote.

“Can it be done even today?” another person asked.

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“Wow, super schedule. This is like aatma left the body temporarily and transitioned to someone else for a short term before returning back to routine,” another comment read.

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“Pure bliss,” one person simply wrote.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)