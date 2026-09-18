Michelin Guide set to arrive in India, says tourism official

The Michelin Guide is set to enter India, with the Ministry of Tourism in the final stages of signing a deal with Michelin. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, revealed this at The New Indian Express’ Tourism Summit in Chennai on Tuesday. Answering why India does not have a Michelin star system, Billa said, “It is coming. We are in the final stages of signing a deal with Michelin.” He said the deal is expected to be signed by year-end, after which Michelin will conduct a six-month audit across India.

The global restaurant guide is expected to sign a deal with the Ministry of Tourism (Adobe Stock)