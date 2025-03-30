Indian man struggles with 40 lakh education loan after failing to secure a job in the US: 'We’re on the edge'

For many Indian students, studying abroad represents a ticket to a brighter future. However, the reality can be far from ideal. A 27-year-old Indian graduate recently took to Reddit to share his distressing experience after his education loan for a US degree turned into a financial nightmare. An Indian graduate shared his US education loan struggle on Reddit.(Representational image/Unsplash)

₹ 40 lakh loan, no job and mounting debt

The graduate, who posted under the username @theTechPhilosopher, revealed that he took a ₹40 lakh loan in 2022 to pursue a Master’s degree in the US. However, despite his efforts, he failed to secure a job due to economic downturns, visa restrictions, and limited internship opportunities. The harsh reality forced him to return to India, leaving him with crippling debt and an uncertain future.

"Hi Reddit, I never thought I’d be in a position where I’d have to write something like this, but I’m out of options. I completed my degree, but I never got a job in the US. My family had to send me money just so I could eat, draining their last savings," he wrote.

Family’s financial collapse and struggles in India

Adding to his woes, his father’s small manufacturing business collapsed, and his father fell ill, making financial support impossible. Left with no choice, he returned to India and eventually found a job paying ₹75,000 per month. However, with a ₹66,000 monthly EMI, he is left with just ₹9,000 for personal expenses.

"I feel like my whole life will go into just surviving this crisis. We were a modest middle-class family… and now we’re on the edge," he added.

Seeking help, finding little hope

The Redditor detailed his efforts to restructure his loan, apply for side gigs, and reach out to NGOs, but none yielded results. He listed his qualifications and work experience, hoping someone could connect him to job opportunities in Digital Product Management, Project Management, Strategy Consulting, UI-UX Design, AI Consulting, Marketing, or Sales.

"If you’ve been through something similar or know someone who can help — even just to talk — I’d be immensely grateful," he concluded.

Internet reacts

The post received over 2,000 upvotes and more than 400 comments, with users expressing empathy and sharing advice.

One user commented, "This is exactly why people need to think twice before taking massive loans. The US job market is brutal right now."

Another added, "The banks don’t care if you get a job or not. They’ll chase you for payments no matter what."

A concerned user wrote, "I know someone in a similar situation. They negotiated a lower EMI for a while—try talking to your bank again."

Some users advised against studying abroad without a solid backup plan. "Never take an education loan unless you have strong job prospects or a sponsor. It’s too risky," one user warned.

Another suggested, "Look for freelance gigs on Upwork or Fiverr. A few projects might help you cover basic expenses."

While some offered solutions, others sympathised, saying, "This is heartbreaking. Hope you find a way out of this soon."