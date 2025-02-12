Indian mom of five goes on epic solo adventure, drives around the world in her Thar

An Indian mother of five is on an incredible solo road journey to travel across six countries over the last six months. Social media influencer Naaji Noushi and her Mahindra Thar has been braving the odds to realise her dreams as a travel enthusiast Kerala mother Naaji Noushi has embarked on a solo road trip across six countries. (Instagram/naajinoushi_solo_momtraveller)

The mother who has now reached Kuwait is aiming to travel across Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. “I need to meet people, get to know different cultures and the fascinating traditions of Kuwait,” she told Kuwait Times.

To make sure that her journey is smooth, she has equipped her vehicle with a kitchen, a stove and a gas cylinder. She has also stocked her makeshift kitchen with food essentials like rice, water and flour so that she can cook and eat on the go.

“Usually, my friends serve me food wherever I visit. But, if I want, I can cook my food or make a cup of tea for myself or for my visitors,” she said, adding that she once cooked and served biryani to tourists in Mumbai.

How the journey began

Before she began travelling alone, Naaji was a homemaker in Kerala's Thalassery. In 2020, she set out to travel across the length and breadth of Kerala. "I realised that I have a strong passion for travel and driving fascinates me,” she said.

After this, she decided to undertake a trip across India. She drove across all the states and union territories including the India-Pakistan border, Sino-Indian border and India-Myanmar border.

She also covered 10 islands of Lakshadweep in 30 days as part of her pan-India journey. Her latest journey began on September 10, 2024 from the UAE. From Abu Dhabi, she drove into Oman and then to Saudi Arabia where she travelled for three months. “This is the sixth month of the series and after Kuwait, I will travel to Iraq,” she said, adding that she will travel to Afghanistan and China to cover 15 countries before returning to India.

Naaji went viral on social media when she decided to travel to Qatar in her car to watch her favourite team play in the FIFA World Cup. “I wondered why an Indian woman cannot go there and watch the FIFA World Cup. It was a dream come true for me to watch my favorite team Argentina play at the World Cup,” she said.

Her story spread on social media and soon she gained a large following on her YouTube channel. “Travel will teach you many things, especially if it is a solo journey. It will calm your mind. It will make you self-sufficient and prepare you to face challenges in life. If you go on a long journey all alone by road, it will transform you,” she said.