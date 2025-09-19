Indian photographer’s pic of elusive black tiger makes it to National Geographic cover: ‘Intense and humbling’

India has reached a proud milestone on the global stage with a photograph of its rare black tiger making the cover of National Geographic magazine. A glimpse of the elusive black tiger, one of the world’s rarest big cats, found only in India’s Similipal National Park.(National Geographic)

The striking photograph, taken by Indian photographer and National Geographic Explorer Prasenjeet Yadav, appears on the October 2025 edition and shines a spotlight on one of India’s most mysterious wildlife treasures.

According to National Geographic, the picture was captured in the lush forests of Similipal National Park in Odisha, the only place in the world where black tigers are found.

Black tigers, also known as pseudo-melanistic tigers, have unusual dark stripes caused by a rare genetic mutation.

Similipal is home to around 30 tigers, and nearly half of them carry this unique colouring, making every sighting extraordinary.

Careful tracking pays off:

Photographing such a rare creature was no easy task. Yadav spent more than three months tracking and observing the tiger, carefully learning its movement patterns and behaviour.

At first, the animal stayed hidden, sniffing trees and exploring cautiously. Over time, Yadav’s patience paid off, allowing him to capture the perfect shot that now appears on the magazine’s international cover.

Global recognition:

Very few Indian photographers have earned a place on a National Geographic cover, making this moment even more special. Yadav’s success not only highlights his dedication but also brings global attention to India’s extraordinary wildlife.

Speaking about the achievement, Yadav described the experience as both intense and humbling.

"Being out in the forests of Similipal as a National Geographic photographer and Explorer has been a true privilege," he adds.

Yadav praised the Odisha Forest Department for its strong conservation efforts and credited their work with protecting these rare tigers for future generations.