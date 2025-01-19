Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian software engineer recalls ‘dangerous’ job interview: ‘Had bouncers, asked me to pay 3,000’

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 19, 2025 08:52 PM IST

A software engineer recounted a frightening job interview that turned out to be a scam.

While most job interviews can be nerve-wracking, a software engineer recalled one such “pretty scary” interview he had as a fresh graduate. Taking to Reddit, he revealed in a long post how he almost got scammed on what he thought was an interview for a job.

The software engineer said that the 'dangerous' job interview in Delhi traumatised him.(Representational)
The software engineer said that the 'dangerous' job interview in Delhi traumatised him.(Representational)

The man shared the story as a cautionary tale for any young job seekers who might believe fall for a similar scam while desperately looking for a job. "I had a pretty scary experience in Delhi when I was a fresh graduate, just starting my job hunt. I got a call from a consultancy claiming they were hiring for top companies through a third-party agency and would help place me," he said, adding that he found the job listing on a popular job portal and he did not suspect anything till he reached the "office building".

'Shady building, bodyguards'

"When I arrived, the building looked shady. There were bodyguards standing outside, which immediately felt off. I asked one of them where the interview was, and he told me to go inside, where HR would be waiting. I walked into the room, and a woman in mid 30s greeted me," he added.

The interviewer boasted of connections with top companies and showed "fake" pictures of candidates who she claimed had been placed in Microsoft through her. However, when she questioned the engineer about his software skills, he suspected something wrong.

"I deliberately gave wrong answers just to test her, and she still told me I did great. At that point, I knew something was wrong. Then, she asked me to pay her 3,000 rupees," he said.

Asked to pay 3,000

The engineer said he was desperate to leave but noticed bouncers outside the door. "I only had a 500-rupee note, so I handed it over and told her I needed to go outside to get the rest of the money. I convinced her, and the bodyguard followed me down the stairs. As soon as I was out of the building, I ran as fast as I could and took a metro because I knew he wouldn’t follow me on a public road," he said.

The engineer said that the scam traumatised him. "This scam made me feel even more down and defeated during that time. It's sad that these scammers are out there preying on innocent people," he said.

The post was flooded with comments of support and stories of similar scams people were duped in. Many users thanked the engineer for sharing his tale to help make others aware.

(Also read: 'I rejected a CEO today': Woman turns down job after being compared to ChatGPT)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On