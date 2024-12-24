Indian software tycoon wanted to hire Trump’s new AI advisor Sriram Krishnan, but Microsoft beat him

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu, in his congratulatory post for Donald Trump’s new AI Advisor, Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan, revealed that in 2004, he wanted to hire the entrepreneur but lost the race to Microsoft. The US President-elect announced Krishnan’s name for the position of Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. Donald Trump's new AI advisor, Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan. (File Photo)

“Congratulations Sriram! Back in 2004, when Sriram was graduating from SRM University, I came across his blog - one of the early programming blogs from India at that time. I was so impressed I wanted to recruit him but Microsoft already had recruited him. We have been in touch on and off as he later moved to Silicon Valley (sic) and became an entrepreneur. President Trump has found a great talent for his technology team!” Vembu wrote in his X post. He shared it while reacting to a post by Krishnan thanking Donald Trump for giving him “this opportunity.”

What did Sriram Krishnan post?

The entrepreneur wrote, “I'm honored to be able to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI working closely with David Sacks.”

Sriram Krishnan’s reply to Sridhar Vembu:

Krishnan, too, reacted to the post thanking Vembu. “Thank you Sridhar. You’ve been an inspiration to Aarthi Ramamurthy and me (and countless others) for over 20 years,” he wrote. Krishnan is married to Ramamurthy, and the couple hosts a podcast called The Aarthi and Sriram Show.

Take a look at the X conversation here:

What did internet users say?

“Great!!! It takes one talent to spot another talent,” an individual wrote. Another added, “@sriramk had been my inspiration as well. Ever since I found his interview published in my school magazine (2002) and later when I found his blog (2009) - it played a huge role in exciting me to get into tech and programming.”

A third expressed, “That's a great appreciation.” A fourth commented, “Wonderful to know. Hearty congratulations to Sriman for his future endeavours.”

Donald Trump on Sriram Krishnan:

“Sriram Krishnan will serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in AI, and help shape and coordinate AI policy across Government, including working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure,” Donald Trump wrote in his social media post.