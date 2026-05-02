Indian student in US says living alone abroad is not as glamorous as it looks: ‘Some days it hits harder’

An Indian student living in the United States has shared an honest account of what it feels like to move abroad for college at a young age. In a video posted on Instagram, the student, identified as Kanav, spoke about the emotional and practical challenges of living alone in a foreign country. An Indian student opened up about loneliness and responsibilities while studying in the US. (Instagram/kanav3.md)

(Also read: Indian student in US plans to return home despite ₹1.12 crore job offer in Austin: 'I'm too depressed')

While studying abroad is often seen as exciting and aspirational, Kanav said the reality can be far more complicated. From handling daily responsibilities to dealing with loneliness during festivals, he described the experience as one that tests a person in unexpected ways.

“Hi, I'm 19, living alone in the United States. I came from India for college, and honestly, living alone isn't as glamorous as it looks. No one really tells you about these parts. Figuring out food, managing money, credit cards, taxes, classes that feel nothing like when you're in high school. Different culture, different people, and different absolutely everything. And then there are days like festivals. Back home, everyone's together, celebrating, laughing, and making memories. And you're just there, on a video call, watching it all happen from thousands of miles away. Some days it hits harder than you expect. But maybe that's the point, because moments like these, they build you. They make you mentally stronger. They teach you how to stand on your own. This isn't just about college. This is where I'm building myself. It's not easy, but I know I didn't come this far for easy,” he said in the video.

The clip was shared with the caption, “Building a life.”

Watch the clip here: