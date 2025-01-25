Indian students dance with unmatched energy to Chaiyya Chaiyya in US college. Watch

A group of Indian-origin students at the University of Southern California (USC) in the United States took their peers by surprise with a Bollywood-inspired flashmob performance in their classroom. The viral video showcases the students' energetic tribute to the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya, instantly capturing the attention of social media users. Indian-origin students at a US college transformed their classroom into a Bollywood flashmob, grooving to Chaiyya Chaiyya.(Instagram/likhitjha)

(Also read: Indian students' electrifying dance to Chuttamalle at Boston college event wows the audience. Watch)

Flashmob with a Bollywood twist

The video, shared on Instagram by Likhit Jha Shetty, starts with one student casually walking to the podium before unexpectedly breaking into the memorable hook steps of Chaiyya Chaiyya. The infectious energy of the dancers quickly spreads through the room, with their classmates cheering them on, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The track, immortalised by Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in the 1998 Bollywood hit Dil Se, was the perfect choice for this impromptu performance.

Watch the clip here:

Likhit captioned the video with the words “Bollywood flashmob,” describing the spontaneous dance performance that caught the attention of everyone in the classroom. The unconventional setting made it all the more charming, with the students blending a sense of nostalgia and modern-day fun to create a memorable moment.

(Also read: Mumbai hostel girls turn tables as warden joins dance she tried to stop. Wholesome video)

Social media reactions

The video quickly went viral, with many users praising the flashmob and its authenticity. One user commented, "This is pure joy! Nothing brings a group together like Bollywood music!" Another said, "Such an amazing way to bring a piece of home to campus." Some viewers were particularly amused by the choice of Chaiyya Chaiyya, with one user stating, "Can't do a Bollywood flashmob without a Chaiyya Chaiyya," perfectly capturing the song's status as a crowd favourite.

Many viewers couldn’t help but reminisce about their own college days. "I would love to see this at my university. Just incredible energy!" said one person. Others marvelled at the seamless coordination of the dance moves, with one comment reading, "The timing was on point! They nailed it."

The magic of Chaiyya Chaiyya was also highlighted by a user who wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan’s song never gets old, and these students brought it to life in the best way possible." One user even noted the impact of the flashmob: "This just made my day. I feel like dancing now!"