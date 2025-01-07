Mumbai hostel girls turn tables as warden joins dance she tried to stop. Wholesome video

In a heartwarming twist, a group of hostel girls in Mumbai turned an ordinary New Year’s Eve celebration into a memorable viral moment. The video, shared on Instagram by a student named Nidhi, captured a delightful scene where their warden—who initially arrived to quieten the noise—ended up joining them on the dance floor instead. Mumbai hostel warden joined students' dance party, turning a reprimand into a viral celebration.(Instagram/niidhi_0.0)

The girls were grooving to a popular Bollywood track, celebrating the arrival of the New Year, when their warden walked in. The room initially fell silent as the students anticipated a reprimand. However, their spontaneous persuasion and cheerful vibes melted the warden’s resolve. In a moment of hesitation, she put her reservations aside, stepped onto the dance floor, and became a part of the fun.

Watch the clip here:

Viral video spreading joy

The wholesome video, captioned “Warden aayi thi rokne, unhe bhi nachwa diya” (The warden came to stop us, but we convinced her to dance along), quickly gained traction on social media. The footage shows the warden laughing and dancing with the girls, turning what could have been a party-stopper into a cherished memory.

Social media users were enamoured by the unexpected camaraderie. Comments poured in, expressing joy and admiration for the warden’s sporting attitude.

Netizens shower love

One Instagram user commented, “This is what hostel life is all about—memories for a lifetime!” Another remarked, “Kudos to the warden for being such a sport. She just made their night!”

The post also triggered nostalgia among many. “Takes me back to my own hostel days. What a lovely memory these girls have created,” wrote a user. Another joked, “Best warden ever! Most of us weren’t this lucky.”

Others praised the video for its positivity. “Such a refreshing change to see these small moments of joy go viral,” commented one viewer. “Bollywood songs, hostel life, and this warden—what an iconic combination!”