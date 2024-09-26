15 hostel fees, 4 for electricity: Watch AIIMS students' viral campus tour

India's premier medical school All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) selects only a handful of students to be part of its prestigious undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. A total of 3,769 students study at the 25 institutes across India. The students shared that he was the single occupant for a furnished room in the hostel that costs him only ₹ 15 per month. (X/@gemsofbabus, @IndianTechGuide)

Now, viral videos shot by a couple of students show the inside of the institute's facilities for the students who live in the hostel. In a video, titled "Room tour of AIIMS", a student explains the amenities available to the students at the institute in Deoghar, Jharkhand.

In the video, which starts from the outside of the institute, the student explains that it costs only ₹5,586 to pursue MBBS at AIIMS. The students shared that he was the single occupant for a furnished room in the hostel that costs him only ₹15 per month. The room shown has a large bed, study table, revolving chair and a cupboard. "The room also gets a 24x7 electricity supply that costs me ₹4 per month," he says.

From the room's balcony, he pans the camera to show a stunning sunset overlooking a large open area with trees.

"Free WIFI, cultural fests"

In another video, an AIIMS student shows off his hostel in a video with a twist. The student takes a satirical approach and warns others from joining the institute because of its wide array of facilities.

"If you join AIIMS, a lot of people will call and congratulate you. This will be tiring. Who wants to be part of an institute where the government spends ₹1.7 crore on each medical student," he says, in a mocking tone while praising the medical school.

He also shows the sports facilities and free WIFI available to the students along with academic opportunities for publishing their research as early as the first year in the institute.

The institute also holds several cultural events regularly which play host to popular musicians and artists, he adds.

How social media reacted to videos

The videos which have gained thousands of views online are being praised by X users for showcasing the government's efforts in building the future of medical professionals in the country.

"The students who get in AIIMS are the best. They are genuises. They are the top rankers in NEET exam. After getting admission it is not easy to study and pass. They have to work very hard for 5 yrs," one user said.

"Excited to see the facilities at AIIMS Deoghar! Great step for healthcare in Jharkhand," another user said.

A third X user said the video shows the life of a medical student in India. "A room tour would really give us a glimpse into the life of medical students there," she wrote.