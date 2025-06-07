Indian techie claims toxic manager blamed his father's death for project delay: ‘That was the final straw’

A techie's post on resigning from his toxic workplace has shocked many online after he claimed that one of his managers blamed his personal life, including his recent wedding and the death of his father, for project delays. The techie revealed that his breaking point came during a private conversation with his team lead.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Posting anonymously on Reddit, the employee detailed his experience working at the "highly toxic huge Indian company" since 2022, when he joined as a fresher on an ₹8.5 lakh CTC. The techie claimed that even after doing meaningful work for a year, his promotion was blocked by a senior manager. “I wasn’t among the people constantly trying to please him. I focused on delivering results and improving the product," he added.

Unhappy with how he was treated, he resigned but was convinced by one of his seniors to stay on, promising him a 55% hike in the next appraisal cycle in April 2025. The condition was verbal, not formalised in writing. “Yes, I know I should’ve gotten it in writing. But I trusted the person involved," he said.

The last straw

However, when appraisals finally arrived, he received only a 37% raise. Upset over this betrayal, the techie revealed that his breaking point came during a private conversation with his team lead.

In the span of a few months, he had gotten engaged, married, and tragically lost his father. During the one-on-one, her manager reportedly told her, “You should have resigned around your wedding. Do you even realise how much your marriage delayed the work? Because of your father’s situation and the leave you took, my timeline commitment couldn’t be fulfilled."

Stunned by the statement, he hit back: “Please watch what you’re saying and think before you speak. Choose your next words carefully.” The techie revealed he resigned soon after, and even in a tough job market, he said that he knew he had taken the right call.

Social media reacts

His post has resonated with many in the Indian tech space. "I know how it is to be under a toxic person. You stood up for yourself, and we are proud of that. And one day you will be glad that you did. You will surely get into some good company," said one of them.

Another wrote, "Having worked in corporate for years, I don't even know how such people continue to exist. Going back on commitment for agreed upon raise is very common, but it would be very rare for someone to even say a fraction of what your manager told you regarding your father's situation and your marriage."