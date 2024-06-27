Indian 'thali' at Canadian Costco? Internet abuzz with Indians reacting to viral video

A video by a Canadian influencer showcasing a stainless steel compartment tray at retail giant Costco has gone viral on social media, where many are comparing it to the humble Indian "thali". The Costco tray, aka the famed Indian "thaali", costs 18.99 Canadian dollars, equivalent to around ₹1,000. Snapshot of the Indian thali at Canadian Costco. (Instagram/@costcomarkhameast)

For the unversed, Costco is a multi-billion dollar global retailer that has expanded into eight countries and has over 100 branches. The company focuses on providing the best prices on quality products of various brand-name merchandise.

The influencer, who goes by the handle "@costcomarkhameast" makes content on Instagram on his Costco finds. “Your daily dose of Costco Canada content” reads his Instagram bio. (Also Read: Zomato delivers non-veg thali to a pregnant woman on vegetarian diet, company reacts to the mix-up)

In his latest video, he shows the tray and describes it as having a nice "weight balance", which "looks great" and is "super easy to clean".

Watch the video here:

The video was posted earlier this week and reached up to 4.4 million with numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Delhi eatery sells thalis at just Rs. 10, netizens laud initiative. Watch)

Here's how people reacted to it:

Kuljyoti Dhingra, travel, food and lifestyle content creator commented jokingly, "Indians in the comment section 'assemble.'"

Celebrity makeup artist Jasen Kaplan said, "In case you want your home to feel like a prison."

Anthony Brian Logan, a news personality, has the same thought, "Prison aesthetic."

The video also found its way to other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) the same week. Dr Nandita Iyer, author, columnist, and doctor, shared the video with a caption expressing her reaction: "Indian thaalis are now sold at Costco Canada like it's some innovative thing."

On X, the video garnered over 57,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also has more than 700 likes. Here's how people reacted to the video on X:

"They've been around in Canada since the time they were invented. But they sure have room to catch on," pointed out X user Ray Gaur.

"And people beware. Some of these don't fit in a standard dishwasher (rookie mistake), "mocked X user Raghav Bharadwaj.

Yash, an employee in Shiprocket India, said, "My mess guys would be really happy."