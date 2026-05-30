Indian woman in New Zealand explains why women take up every job confidently: ‘People don’t stare or judge’

An Indian woman living in New Zealand has praised the country’s work culture and public safety, saying women there are able to take up all kinds of jobs with confidence and dignity. In a video shared on Instagram, Dolly Prajapati spoke about how women in New Zealand are seen working in different roles, from driving heavy vehicles to managing traffic during road construction.

An Indian woman said safety helped women in New Zealand work freely and confidently in all kinds of jobs. (Instagram/dolly_in_new_zealand)

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Woman praises New Zealand’s work culture

In the video, Prajapati said, "In New Zealand, women confidently do every kind of work without any hesitation, whether it's driving massive trucks, working at construction sites, or sitting by the roadside monitoring roadwork and managing traffic control. They have this level of self-confidence because, first of all, people here do not look down on any job as small or judge it. Secondly, and most importantly, passersby do not unnecessarily stare at or scan women from head to toe."

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She added that the absence of social judgement and the presence of strict laws make a major difference in how women move and work in public spaces.

Strict laws and public safety

Prajapati further said, "Issues like passing comments, harassment, or stalking are almost non-existent here. Even if someone does attempt such behavior, there are strict laws in place that lead directly to imprisonment. This is exactly why women are able to work here openly and without fear. As you can see, roadwork is going on both sides of the street. This woman has been given the responsibility of standing right in the middle of the road to manage traffic control, and she is executing her duty with absolute honesty and confidence, completely free of any fear or hesitation. In this country, jobs like these are highly respected, and they offer great hourly pay as well."

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(Also read: Indian woman shares why she plans to move back after over 10 years abroad: 'Loneliness is getting to me’)

The clip was shared with the caption, "Safety is the biggest strength of women in New Zealand."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the video

The clip has received a few reactions from social media users, many of whom agreed with Prajapati’s observations. One user wrote, "This is what real women empowerment looks like." Another said, "Respect for every job is what makes a society better." A third commented, "Safety and dignity can change everything for women."

Another user wrote, "This is why strict laws and civic sense are so important." Someone else said, "No job is small when people respect hard work." Another commented, "Women can do anything when society gives them safety and respect." One more user added, "Every country should learn from this mindset."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)