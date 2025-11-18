Indian woman in Rajasthani saree becomes a 'celebrity' in Russia, video wins hearts online

An Indian woman exploring Russia with her family has unexpectedly become an internet sensation after stepping out in a traditional Rajasthani saree. The vibrant outfit instantly drew attention on the streets, with several locals approaching her to click selfies and compliment her appearance. The video has garnered over 2.8 million views and more than 3 lakh likes.(Instagram/@samboyvlogs)

The wholesome moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by user Shubham Gautam, who filmed his mother strolling confidently through the streets of Russia as strangers enthusiastically interacted with her. In the clip, the woman is seen walking with her husband as people stop them, smiling and requesting photographs.

The video text reads, “POV: she is not just my mom - she’s Russia’s favourite celebrity,” while the caption reads, “My mom is Celebrity in Russia.”

(Also Read: ‘Pakistan ki GDP India ke raaston par’: Rolls Royce fleet halts Bengaluru traffic. Watch)

Watch the video below:

(Also Read: Candidate’s unexpected reply to interviewer’s ‘teach me in 5 minutes’ request leaves internet in splits)

Social media reactions

The heartwarming video quickly caught the internet's attention, with many users praising the woman’s decision to proudly showcase Indian culture abroad . Many users described her as looking “beautiful,” “royal,” and even jokingly called her an “ambassador of India”.

One user commented, “Awww this is such a sweet video”.

“I have never seen this, even though we have lots of students from India. I suppose because they wear casual clothes like all of us, which I can understand. I am glad Maa Ji were faithful to Her culture and showed that grace. People would be even more fascinated if She would wear saree - everyone around would be speechless. Cultural differences are so beautiful, we should embrace that with respect,” commented another.

“Uncle is so happy seeing aunty get the attention she deserves,” said a third user.

“Mummy is sooo happy and uncle feels so proud to see her happy ..ohh I just loved this,” commented one user.

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views and more than 3 lakh likes.