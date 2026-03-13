Indian woman loses house keys while cycling in Amsterdam, finds them thanks to stranger’s act of kindness

An Indian woman living in Amsterdam recently shared a heartwarming incident on social media after losing her house keys while cycling and later finding them thanks to the kindness of a stranger. An Indian woman in Amsterdam shared how a stranger helped her find lost keys,. (Instagram/livingbythewindmills)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman named Apoorva posted a video recounting the experience and explaining how a simple act by an unknown person saved her from a stressful situation.

In the text overlaid on the clip, Apoorva explained that the incident happened while she was returning home from class. She wrote, “Yesterday I lost my entire set of keys on my way back home from my class. I wasn't sure if they fell out of my jacket pocket while cycling or if I dropped them at the train station parking when I unlocked my bike.”

She said she only realised the keys were missing after reaching her apartment and trying to open the building door. Realising what had happened, she immediately decided to retrace her route.

“So I decided to cycle 3 km back to the station to retrace my route and try to find them. On my way back, I tried to follow the exact same route I took earlier,” she wrote. She added that although cyclists are expected to ride on the right side of the path, she rode on the left side hoping she might spot the keys on the same side she had taken earlier.

“I even got scolded by a couple of cyclists for riding on the wrong side,” she noted.

A stranger’s small act restores her peace of mind According to Apoorva, she searched the entire route and the train station bicycle parking area for about thirty minutes but could not find the keys. With little hope left, she began cycling back home.

She explained that the situation was particularly stressful because the housing agency had informed them earlier that there were no spare keys for their apartment.

“At this point I was already stressing because when we moved in, the housing agency told us there are no spare keys if we lose the two we have,” she wrote. “So on my way back I was already thinking how are two people in this house going to survive with just one set of keys.”

However, just about 200 metres away from the train station parking, she finally spotted them. Someone had carefully attached the lost keys to a nearby pole so that they would be easily visible to anyone searching for them.

“To that kind human who did this, thank you. My mental peace of two months was saved. From today my keys always go into my bags,” she added.

Watch the clip here: