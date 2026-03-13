Indian woman loses house keys while cycling in Amsterdam, finds them thanks to stranger’s act of kindness
An Indian woman in Amsterdam lost her keys while cycling but found them after a stranger placed them on a pole.
An Indian woman living in Amsterdam recently shared a heartwarming incident on social media after losing her house keys while cycling and later finding them thanks to the kindness of a stranger.
(Also read: Indian man shares video of littered street in Amsterdam: 'Inki civic sense dekh lo')
Taking to Instagram, the woman named Apoorva posted a video recounting the experience and explaining how a simple act by an unknown person saved her from a stressful situation.
In the text overlaid on the clip, Apoorva explained that the incident happened while she was returning home from class. She wrote, “Yesterday I lost my entire set of keys on my way back home from my class. I wasn't sure if they fell out of my jacket pocket while cycling or if I dropped them at the train station parking when I unlocked my bike.”
She said she only realised the keys were missing after reaching her apartment and trying to open the building door. Realising what had happened, she immediately decided to retrace her route.
“So I decided to cycle 3 km back to the station to retrace my route and try to find them. On my way back, I tried to follow the exact same route I took earlier,” she wrote. She added that although cyclists are expected to ride on the right side of the path, she rode on the left side hoping she might spot the keys on the same side she had taken earlier.
“I even got scolded by a couple of cyclists for riding on the wrong side,” she noted.
A stranger’s small act restores her peace of mind
According to Apoorva, she searched the entire route and the train station bicycle parking area for about thirty minutes but could not find the keys. With little hope left, she began cycling back home.
She explained that the situation was particularly stressful because the housing agency had informed them earlier that there were no spare keys for their apartment.
“At this point I was already stressing because when we moved in, the housing agency told us there are no spare keys if we lose the two we have,” she wrote. “So on my way back I was already thinking how are two people in this house going to survive with just one set of keys.”
However, just about 200 metres away from the train station parking, she finally spotted them. Someone had carefully attached the lost keys to a nearby pole so that they would be easily visible to anyone searching for them.
“To that kind human who did this, thank you. My mental peace of two months was saved. From today my keys always go into my bags,” she added.
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts to the wholesome moment
The video has since drawn several reactions online, with many people praising the thoughtful gesture.
One user wrote, “I really admire how much Northern European societies are built on trust.” Another commented, “So thoughtful of the person who securely attached the keys to the side pole.”
A third user shared a similar observation, writing, “This is so sweet. I’ve seen a lot of people do this for lost stuff in the Netherlands. They place them on a visible spot so the owner can find them if they come back.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More