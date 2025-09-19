Indian woman quits 60,000 job to prioritise health: ‘Job easy thi, but...’

An Indian woman has captured wide attention online after sharing a video about her decision to leave a well-paying job for the sake of her health. The clip, posted on Instagram by a woman named Upasana, offers glimpses of her professional life and is narrated in her own voiceover. An Indian woman claimed she left her night shift job despite good pay, highlighting health struggles in a viral Instagram video.(Instagram/upasanaa._)

The voiceover, translated into English, reveals her struggle: “I was earning ₹60K a month, but I quit my job. The work was easy, but it was a night shift, and every third day I faced something or the other headaches, acidity, low blood pressure or anxiety. By 22, I was already financially secure, but the choice was clear: either money or health. People often say money is temporary, it comes and goes, but if the body breaks down, neither you nor the money will matter. So I chose my health and decided to start over. I don’t know what lies ahead, but let’s see how I come back and make it in life.”

She captioned the video “unpredictability of life.”

Watch the clip here:

Here's how the internet reacted

The post has received numerous responses, with many viewers expressing a mix of admiration and empathy in their comments.

One user wrote, “I’ve been there myself! Wishing you all the best and hoping you achieve everything you deserve. We are all rooting for you.” Another said, “It takes real courage to walk away from financial stability for the sake of peace of mind.” A different comment read, “I faced the same situation. I quit my night shift too, and it truly saved my life.”

Several others expressed their encouragement. One remarked, “Money can always be earned again, but once health is lost, it is gone forever.” Someone else reflected, “At 22, most people chase paycheques, but you made the wiser choice.” Another user added, “Your honesty is refreshing. Thank you for voicing what so many of us feel but rarely say.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)