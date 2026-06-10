Indian woman reveals how much a ‘Pandit ji’ earns in US, internet says 'Engineering chhodni padegi'

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a discussion online after sharing how much Hindu priests charge for conducting religious ceremonies in America. Explaining how priests move to the US, the NRI said that many arrive on an R-1 visa. (Representational image/Gemini AI)

In a video shared on Instagram, US-based content creator Sarika Yadav said that she frequently receives questions about the earnings of a ‘Pandit ji’ in the US and the visas they use to move there. “You’ll be surprised to know how much a Pandit ji charges for a small puja in America,” she said.

Yadav shared that a simple Satyanarayan Puja conducted at a family’s home can cost between $300 and $350 ( ₹28,000 to ₹33,000), even when only immediate family members are present. She said that temples often charge a separate fee of around $100-$150 (around ₹10,000 to ₹15,000). She added that in some cases, devotees can either arrange the ritual items themselves or pay the pandit ji to bring the required materials.

In the clip, Yadav also noted that priests are in high demand during occasions such as housewarming ceremonies, Dhanteras and the Hindu month of Sawan. Additionally, she said that blessing rituals for newly purchased vehicles also attract separate charges.