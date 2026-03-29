Indian woman says she spent over €53,000 chasing a job in Germany: ‘Job offers received, 0’
An Indian woman detailed expenses of moving to Germany and said despite spending €53,000, she got zero job offers.
An Indian woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing the financial reality of her move to Germany and the struggles she faced in securing a job. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Mahi, posted a video detailing her experience and the expenses she incurred while trying to build a career overseas.
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Captioning the clip, she wrote: “I've spent more money trying to get a job in Germany than I ever earned back home, and I still don't have one. Let me be honest about the math nobody does before moving here. €600/month rent in a shared flat, €21,600 over 3 years, German language courses (A1 to B2) ~€2,000, university semester fees, €3,000+, private university, €600 monthly EMI = €10,800 over 18 months, depends on the total fee of the course, health insurance as a student, €5,000+, blocked account requirement, €11,208. Total invested to chase the German Dream, well over €53,608. Job offers received, 0. I'm not saying this for sympathy, I'm saying this so the next person does the real math before they book the flight.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reactions pour in
The clip has since drawn a range of reactions from users, many of whom shared similar concerns and experiences. One user wrote, "This is the reality nobody talks about, thanks for being honest." Another commented, "People only show the success stories, not the struggle behind it."
Some users pointed to the importance of planning, with one saying, "Research and realistic expectations are everything before moving abroad." Another added, "Learning the language properly and networking is key, but even then it is not guaranteed."
A few responses also reflected empathy for her situation. "That sounds incredibly tough, I hope things work out for you soon," one user wrote, while another said, "Your courage to share this will help many others avoid the same mistakes."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More