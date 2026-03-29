Indian woman says she spent over €53,000 chasing a job in Germany: ‘Job offers received, 0’

Captioning the clip, she wrote: “I've spent more money trying to get a job in Germany than I ever earned back home, and I still don't have one. Let me be honest about the math nobody does before moving here. €600/month rent in a shared flat, €21,600 over 3 years, German language courses (A1 to B2) ~€2,000, university semester fees, €3,000+, private university, €600 monthly EMI = €10,800 over 18 months, depends on the total fee of the course, health insurance as a student, €5,000+, blocked account requirement, €11,208. Total invested to chase the German Dream, well over €53,608. Job offers received, 0. I'm not saying this for sympathy, I'm saying this so the next person does the real math before they book the flight.”

An Indian woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing the financial reality of her move to Germany and the struggles she faced in securing a job. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Mahi, posted a video detailing her experience and the expenses she incurred while trying to build a career overseas.

Social media reactions pour in The clip has since drawn a range of reactions from users, many of whom shared similar concerns and experiences. One user wrote, "This is the reality nobody talks about, thanks for being honest." Another commented, "People only show the success stories, not the struggle behind it."

Some users pointed to the importance of planning, with one saying, "Research and realistic expectations are everything before moving abroad." Another added, "Learning the language properly and networking is key, but even then it is not guaranteed."

A few responses also reflected empathy for her situation. "That sounds incredibly tough, I hope things work out for you soon," one user wrote, while another said, "Your courage to share this will help many others avoid the same mistakes."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)