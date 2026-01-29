Indian-Nigerian wedding at the centre of classism row as 'rude' emails surface

An Indian-Nigerian wedding is at the heart of a classism row that has taken the internet by storm over the past week. The row has led to Glambot director Cole Walliser getting majorly dragged online for his ‘dismissive’ and ‘unkind’ responses to a Nigerian-American woman, Yinka Animashaun, who wrote to him to enquire about the price of renting his Glambot for her wedding. Yinka Animashaun married Nitin Sikka, an Indian investor, in 2019

Instead of giving her a direct answer, Walliser told Animashaun that renting the Glambot is “not cheap”,implying that she could not afford it. When she asked again, still politely, Walliser again refused to provide an exact figure. It kept on going like this until the Glambot director provided a sum and ended the exchange with another rude email.

So first off, what exactly is a Glambot? A glambot is a high-speed robotic camera that films ultra-slow-motion, super-glossy videos of people — usually celebrities on red carpets. It has been seen at award ceremonies like the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

Who is Yinka Animashaun? Yinka Animashaun is a Nigerian dog clothing and accessory designer, according to The Tab. She lives in the US. Animashaun married Nitin Sikka, an Indian investor, in a multi-day, multi-cultural celebration at the Westin Stonebriar Hotel & Golf Club in Dallas, Texas, in 2019.

Their Indian-Nigerian cross-cultural wedding has now become a major talking point on the internet after the Glambot controversy. Not only has it led to Cole Walliser facing backlash for his response to Animashaun’s query, it has also sparked a broader discussion about how lavish Indian and Nigerian weddings can be.

What did Yinka Animashaun email Cole Walliser in 2019? Animashaun shared a screen recording of her 2019 email exchange with Walliser on X.

In 2019, she reached out to Walliser to see if she could book the Glambot for her wedding. Instead, she was met with a response implying she could not afford it.

"Are you/the Glambot available for private events such as a wedding?" wrote Animashaun in her first email. “I’d love to have you at mine September 20th and September 22nd. Please let me know your availability and rates!”