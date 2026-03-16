Indian-origin bride in US recounts police showing up during mehendi night: 'My Karen neighbour ruined my wedding'

Bhat described how the mood of the celebration suddenly changed as guests stopped dancing and began whispering while her family spoke with the officers. “My parents stepped in right away, trying to stay calm, but you could feel the panic spreading. Everyone stopped dancing. People were whispering. I'm standing there in the middle of my own mehendi night, thinking, is this really happening right now?” she said.

“My Karen neighbour called the cops on my wedding. When the cops showed up on the very first night, my stomach dropped,” Bhat said in the video. She recalled that the incident, saying that music was playing, relatives were dancing, and guests had just begun to settle into the celebrations. However, at around 9:30 pm, half an hour before the 10 pm noise cutoff, police officers arrived at the venue. “They told us that it had been too loud and we needed to shut down my wedding,” she said.

In the clip, Bhat said she had organised a “full Bollywood” wedding in a small American town, with celebrations planned over 3 days and 3 nights. She explained that the events were carefully organised and kept within the legal noise limits. However, on the mehendi and sangeet night, Bhat said that the cops showed up at the venue after receiving a complaint.

An Indian-origin bride in the US has caught the internet’s attention after sharing how a neighbour “ruined” her wedding night by calling the police during the celebrations. The bride, Rashmi Bhat, posted a video recounting the incident on Instagram.

But according to her, the situation was resolved after the DJ presented sound monitoring data from the event. “He walked over and said, ‘I’ve been tracking the noise all night.’ We had a device monitoring the sound levels from the entire event,” she said. The records showed that the wedding was well within the permitted noise levels. “The cops looked at the records, realised we were still under the legal limit, and that there wasn’t anything they could do about it,” Bhat added.

She further revealed that the neighbour who filed the complaint was named Karen - a detail she said felt “a little too accurate.”

In the caption of her post, Bhat said the venue had been chosen specifically because it was a licensed event space meant for weddings and parties. “The wildest part is that we picked this venue on purpose because it was an actual event venue with a permit designed for weddings and parties,” she wrote.

She added that the complaint was made despite the celebration following the venue’s rules. “If you buy a house right next to a place built for events, then call the cops before 10 p.m. on a wedding that is following the rules…” she wrote.

HT.com has reached out to Rashmi Bhat. The article will be updated once a response is received.

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How did social media react? The video prompted many reactions online, with several users criticising the neighbour’s actions.

“She was 1000% wrong and I’m a Karen myself sometimes,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “How low do you have to go just to ruin someone's wedding she's acting like yall are partying and drinking every night and trashing the place. If anything event centers shouldn't have to have a noise control or timing cut off that's just bs.”

“She wasn't right but I wouldn't recommend have a wedding at home unless one lives in a farm or estate, because there's always one Karen. Best to choose a wedding venue to be covered. That said, Indian people know how to party and you looked amazing!” wrote a third user.

“Im sorry you had to deal with that. So messed up,” expressed another.