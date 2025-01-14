Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas backs US millionaire over quitting 'anti-aging' drug

Bryan Johnson, the anti-ageing millionaire, recently quit taking a longevity drug, which may have done more harm than good. The 47-year-old recently declared on social media that he had stopped taking rapamycin after using the drug for nearly five years. Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a message of support for Bryan Johnson.

The anti-cancer drug which is part of his rigid age-reversal regimen is used by transplant patients to help prevent organ rejection. "Despite the immense potential from pre-clinical trials, my team and I came to the conclusion that the benefits of lifelong dosing of rapamycin do not justify the hefty side-effects,” he said.

After the declaration, the millionaire faced heat as many social media users trolled him for tripping up on his strict anti-ageing journey. "A lot of people intensely want me to fail and I appreciate all of you who had my back on this," he said, sharing his reply claiming that some media outlets falsely claimed that the drug has actually sped up his aging.

Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas backed the millionaire as he spoke out against misinformation about his reason behind quitting rapamycin. "Keep going," he wrote in a reply to Johnson on X.

Explaining why he quit the drug, Johnson said he was experiencing skin infections, abnormal levels of fats in his blood, elevated blood sugar and a higher resting heart rate.

While the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved rapamycin for anti-aging therapy, it has shown to extend the healthy lifespan of mice.

Elaborate anti-aging regimen

Johnson has revealed that he spend upwards of $2 million a year on test and treatments combined along with maintaining a strict diet and exercise as well as sleeping routine in his bid to slow down his aging or even reverse it.

The tech millionaire has even swapped blood with his teenage son to replenish his body's plasma.

