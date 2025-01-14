Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas backs US millionaire over quitting 'anti-aging' drug

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jan 14, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Bryan Johnson faced backlash on social media but received support from Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas.

Bryan Johnson, the anti-ageing millionaire, recently quit taking a longevity drug, which may have done more harm than good. The 47-year-old recently declared on social media that he had stopped taking rapamycin after using the drug for nearly five years.

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a message of support for Bryan Johnson.
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a message of support for Bryan Johnson.

The anti-cancer drug which is part of his rigid age-reversal regimen is used by transplant patients to help prevent organ rejection. "Despite the immense potential from pre-clinical trials, my team and I came to the conclusion that the benefits of lifelong dosing of rapamycin do not justify the hefty side-effects,” he said.

After the declaration, the millionaire faced heat as many social media users trolled him for tripping up on his strict anti-ageing journey. "A lot of people intensely want me to fail and I appreciate all of you who had my back on this," he said, sharing his reply claiming that some media outlets falsely claimed that the drug has actually sped up his aging.

Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas backed the millionaire as he spoke out against misinformation about his reason behind quitting rapamycin. "Keep going," he wrote in a reply to Johnson on X.

Take a look at the post here:

Explaining why he quit the drug, Johnson said he was experiencing skin infections, abnormal levels of fats in his blood, elevated blood sugar and a higher resting heart rate.

While the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved rapamycin for anti-aging therapy, it has shown to extend the healthy lifespan of mice.

Elaborate anti-aging regimen

Johnson has revealed that he spend upwards of $2 million a year on test and treatments combined along with maintaining a strict diet and exercise as well as sleeping routine in his bid to slow down his aging or even reverse it.

The tech millionaire has even swapped blood with his teenage son to replenish his body's plasma.

(Also read: Solve air pollution not cancer: US millionaire Bryan Johnson's blunt advice for India to fight ‘silent killer’)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On