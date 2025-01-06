Solve air pollution not cancer: US millionaire Bryan Johnson's blunt advice for India to fight ‘silent killer’

Age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson has targetted the air pollution problem in India yet again through his posts on X, this time offering advice for solving the pollution problem in the country. Bryan Johnson was in India in December to promote his book on age-reversal.(X/@bryan_johnson)

"India would save more years of life by solving air pollution than curing cancer. Here's what you can do in polluted environments," the 45-year-old said, sharing a video of his associate listing the ways in which they combatted air pollution during his recent trip across India.

The entrepreneur was in India in December to promote his book on age-reversal and held several discussion with young entrepreneurs about his venture "Don't Die".

In the video, Johnson's associate shared the steps they took while staying in Mumbai to minimise the effects of poor air quality. "We followed a simple air protocol. We carried around portable air filters everywhere we went to make sure we have clean air," she said, as the video showed Johnson lugging around an air purifier across the city.

She said that they monitored air quality with a portable device and chose to spend time in their room instead of going to the hotel gym which had "terrible air quality". "In cars, we kept the windows closed and in hotel rooms, we used ACs to circulate air. If going outside, wear an N96 mask," she said.

Take a look at the video here:

"Each country has its silent killer. In India, it's pollution. In America, it's obesity. The most important thing is that you know your environment," she said.

While many users appreciated the air pollution protection guide shared by Johnson, others labelled his measures a little too extreme. "Well said. Absolutely agree, air pollution is a big challenge for India’s future. Not just a health issue but an economic and social one as well," said one user.

"If we are to save the planet, we must start saving ourselves. This is a wonderful way to get that ball rolling," said another.

A third user disagreed. "I'm not carrying around an air filter when I travel somewhere with heavily polluted air. If you're moving there, this is something to be aware of, but you're just traveling there for a short period of time and you're obsessing over this?" he said.