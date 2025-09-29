Indian-origin couple apologises for kissing at garba event, leaves country

An Indian-origin couple has issued a formal apology over a video that shows them kissing at a garba event in Vadodara, Gujarat. The controversial video, which showed the couple kissing at United Way Garba, triggered outrage over inappropriate behaviour during the sacred festival of Navratri. A video of a couple kissing at a garba event sparked outrage

The United Way Garba, held in the Kalali area, is one of Vadodara’s most popular garba events, drawing thousands of participants every night. Last week, footage of the couple locking lips at the garba ground began to circulate online. (Also read: Video of 'luxurious' garba with ₹15,000 entry fee divides internet: 'Don't modernise traditions')

Outrage over garba kiss

According to a report in Desh Gujarat, the video featured a man named Pratik Patel and his wife. Although they are both from India, they have been living in Australia for the last few years and have Australian citizenship.

The video sparked outrage, with the Sanatan Sant Samiti demanding action against the organisers. Advocate Bhavin Vyas approached Atladara Police Station and urged cops to file a complaint against the couple for hurting religious sentiments, according to a report in Bhaskar English.

The video also sparked backlash on social media, with hundreds of viewers accusing the couple of defaming a religious event.

Couple aplogises

The couple submitted a written apology after being summoned to the police station. Police say that they have been married for 16 years and have two children. While Patel belongs to Manjalpur, his wife is from Anand. However, they have been living in Australia for the last few years and were in India to visit family and participate in garba.

“They submitted in writing that the place where they kissed was a sacred site during Navratri. They have apologised, stating that they should not have done that. They are locals but have been living in Australia. They have been married for 16 years and have children,” a police inspector said, as reported by the Deccan Herald.

A senior police officer said that the couple has left India and returned to Australia following the controversy.