Indian-origin Dubai millionaire recreates 1980s Kerala lifestyle with vintage home and cars

Dubai-based millionaire Abdulla Nooruddin is turning heads for his unique way of living that blends nostalgia with luxury. Originally from Kerala, Nooruddin has recreated a slice of 1980s Kerala right in the heart of Dubai. The video clocked more than 2 million views.(Instagram/@abdulla_nooruddin)

Every morning, he begins his day by picking fresh fruits and vegetables from his backyard garden, a routine that mirrors life in his native Kerala decades ago. This throwback lifestyle continues with his home’s design, which is filled with vintage items, from a traditional armchair to a 1970s TV aerial mounted on his roof a manual typewriter, an analogue clock, a table lamp, a landline phone and more.

The interiors and exteriors of the house are carefully curated to replicate the classic architecture and feel of old Kerala homes, making it a living museum of sorts. But the retro vibes don’t end there. Abdulla also boasts an enviable collection of vintage cars, one of which even featured in the popular series The Vampire Diaries.

He took to Instagram to share a video of his daily routine, offering a glimpse of nostalgic '80s aesthetics. The video amassed more than 2 million views.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to react. A user wrote, “This should what success look like.”

Another added, “that’s an amazing home garden !!!”

Many flooded the comments with heart emojis, expressing their love and admiration for the nostalgic 80s aesthetic.

Abdulla Nooruddin received a 10-year residency visa in the UAE in 2019 from the officials of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai, reported the Gulf News.

