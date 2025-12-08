Indian-origin entrepreneur Devesh Mistry dies in Dubai: 'He was our own Superman'

Devesh Mistry, an Indian expat in the UAE and a well-known figure in the Middle East’s digital design ecosystem, has died in Dubai. The news was announced on Sunday by Red Blue Blur Ideas (RBBi), the Dubai-based digital experience company he co-founded. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Within the company, Mistry was fondly known as ‘Superman’.(LinkedIn/Red Blue Blur Ideas)

According to a report by Gulf News, Mistry, popularly known as “Dev”, co-founded RBBi in 2011 along with Amol Kadam. He helped shape the digital experience industry in the region with his focus on user-friendly designs.

Within the company, Mistry was fondly known as ‘Superman’. The nickname honoured both his dedication and the company's name, a creative reference to Superman’s iconic ‘Red Blue Blur’ imagery when flying at super-speed.

In a LinkedIn post, the company confirmed the news, saying, “Today, we share news that is deeply painful for all of us at RBBi. Our Co-Founder, Devesh Mistry, passed away”.

“Devesh was a driving force behind RBBi from its earliest days. To many of us, he was our own Superman. He played a defining role in shaping the company, our culture, our thinking, and the way we worked with clients and with each other,” the statement read.

“This is a moment of grief and reflection for our entire team. We are taking the time and space to support one another through this loss. We invite our community to join us in extending heartfelt condolences to Devesh’s family and loved ones, and in holding strength and compassion for everyone across RBBi. RBBi continues forward guided by the principles Devesh and the entire team stood for,” it added.

(Also Read: Food order led to arrest of Ravindra Nath Soni, key accused in Dubai BlueChip scam)

Who was Devesh Mistry?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mistry began his career in coding in the late 1990s before moving into design, with a focus on improving digital user experiences. Over the years, he worked with several global brands, including Microsoft, IBM, Telstra Australia, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Mini Cooper, MasterCard, L’Oréal, Emirates NBD and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Beyond industry work, Mistry was also active in academia. He served as a lecturer, mentor and curriculum developer at the University of Dubai, contributing to digital strategy programmes. Previously, he was associated with the University of Technology Sydney during a brief teaching stint in Australia.

A science graduate in physics from Mumbai, Mistry was a Microsoft Certified Professional and a certified member of the User Experience Professionals Association (UXPA).