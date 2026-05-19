Indian-origin founder reflects on family’s journey from Tamil Nadu village to US success: 'Grateful to our parents'

An Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the US has struck a chord online after sharing a heartfelt post about his ancestral home in rural Tamil Nadu and reflecting on his family’s journey across generations. Thirumalai shared a photograph of his modest ancestral house in Tamil Nadu. (X/@vijaythirumalai)

Vijay Thirumalai, founder of Gold Water, shared on X that he recently took time off before heading for a US roadshow to visit his father’s village for the annual Chittirai festival and temple renovation work. “Yesterday took some time off (before I head off for a US road show) to visit my dad’s village for the annual festival (Chittirai) to the temple where we do our part for renovations etc,” he wrote.

“This is the house my dad and my uncles grew up, no electricity, no running water, nothing, and they spent a good part of their growing years here while studying polytechnic etc,” he added.

Reflecting on how far his family has come, Thirumalai further said that his cousins and extended family members are now spread across the Bay Area, Toronto and different parts of the US, working in startups, Big Tech and finance.

“Now all my cousins, my extended family & our family have done very well (touchwood). They are in Bay Area, Toronto, across US doing super successful startups, Big Tech, Finance and what not. Grateful to our parents and elders for bringing us up the way they did despite all the hardships they faced early in their careers,” he added.