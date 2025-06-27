Indian-origin woman rants about zero veg food at US work event: ‘I walked out so disappointed’

An Indian-origin woman's video in the US has gone viral after sharing her frustration over the lack of vegetarian options at a recent workplace lunch. The Indian-origin woman highlighted that this isn’t an isolated incident but a recurring issue in the US.(instagram/thewickedvegetarian)

In the video, the woman recounted how she was advised not to bring her own meal as lunch would be provided, only to find not a single vegetarian sandwich among the dozens on offer.

"So many thoughtful options like kosher, halal, even gluten-free," she says in the video, before adding, “I asked, ‘Where are the vegetarian sandwiches?’ And there was complete silence.” When someone finally responded, she was told she could simply “make” a vegetarian sandwich, by removing the meat from a non-vegetarian one.

“That doesn’t make me want to eat a vegetarian sandwich,” she said. “It makes me want to vomit.”

Watch her video here:

She highlighted that this isn’t an isolated incident but a recurring issue in the US, where vegetarian diets often receive little to no consideration.

“Being a vegetarian is not even an afterthought, it’s not even a thought,” she said, citing common experiences such as finding zero vegetarian pre-made sandwiches at gas stations.

In the caption to her post, she wrote, “This isn't about yesterday so much as it is about being a vegetarian and never having basic options.” She also took aim at the misconception that vegetarianism includes chicken and fish, writing, “How many times have I heard... ‘Oh so you're vegetarian, so chicken and fish are OK?’”

She suggested a simple fix: “How about everything is provided baseline vegetarian, and the meat can be an add-on on the side? Problem solved.”

The woman added that her coworkers eventually offered to grab her food an hour later, but by then, she had already ordered lunch for herself. “I walked out so disappointed,” she said, summing up her experience.

